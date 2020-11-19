Mike McCarthy Gives Positive Update On Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton will finally return at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Dalton has missed the Cowboys last two games, the former because of a concussion and the latter due to being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. The backup-turned-starter will return to the lineup this Sunday.

Believe it or not, the Cowboys aren’t out of the playoff race just yet. Despite a 2-7 record, they’re still capable of making a run thanks to the lack of quality teams within the NFC East. Philadelphia currently sits atop the division with just a 3-5-1 record.

It’s not very probable, but a win this weekend could propel the Cowboys right into the race for the NFC East title. That win will only be possible if Dalton is playing at his best this weekend. Fortunately, it looks like he’s had a solid week of practice, per McCarthy.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said QB Andy Dalton “was decisive” in Wednesday’s practice, throwing the ball well. “It’s great to have him back.” Dalton missed past two games to concussion, COVID-19. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 19, 2020

Andy Dalton hasn’t exactly been what the Cowboys were hoping for when they signed him during the off-season. Since being placed in the spotlight following Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury, Dalton’s thrown for just 452 yards and one touchdown with three picks in his three game appearances.

Perhaps some time off is exactly what Dalton needed to get back on track. If this week of practice is any indication, he’ll have his best game yet this Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

[Michael Gehlken]