Mike McCarthy Had Message For Cowboys Fans On Monday

The last thing Mike McCarthy wants to see during Sunday’s playoff bout between the Cowboys and 49ers is a sea of red.

San Francisco 49ers fans travel well. They took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as plenty of fan bases have this season. They could come out in waves again this Sunday in a playoff battle against the Cowboys.

McCarthy wants to have the home-crowd advantage factor into Sunday’s wild card round. As a result, he’s asking Cowboys fans to buy up tickets and be loud when the 49ers come to town.

“What does Mike McCarthy want to see from Cowboys fans Sunday at AT&T Stadium? ‘Just don’t want to see a lot of the other fans,'” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Said he thinks the fans have been great this year and it’s on the team to give them something to cheer about. ‘This is going to be a great afternoon.'”

The Cowboys are going to have to fend off a red-hot 49ers team to advance to the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

San Francisco roared back from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime on Sunday. It was a must-win situation for the 49ers, who now find themselves prepping for the postseason.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were at their best in an NFC East battle against the Eagles last Saturday. Dak Prescott had 295 yards passing and five scores through the air in a 51-26 blowout by Dallas.

There’s definitely concern within the Cowboys’ organization that home-field advantage may not be much of a factor during Sunday’s playoff game. But Dallas can dispel those worries with a fast start vs. the 49ers.