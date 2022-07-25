Mike McCarthy Has Blunt Response To Job Security Question

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy got a bit heated during his press conference this Monday.

The first question McCarthy had to face centered on his job security, which makes sense. It's been a big storyline all offseason.

However, McCarthy was pretty furious he had to address it again.

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, via Pro Football Talk. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking. My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

Whether he likes it or not, McCarthy is probably coaching for his job this season.

The Cowboys won 12 games en route to winning the NFC East last season and it still wasn't enough for McCarthy to avoid job security rumors.

It also doesn't help that there's a Hall of Fame coach in Sean Payton waiting in the shadows and potentially eying down his job.

This isn't the first and won't be the last time McCarthy gets asked about his job in 2022.