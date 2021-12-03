Mike McCarthy Has Bold Comparison For Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is rapidly becoming a top defender on the team, and he’s got everyone buzzing – including head coach Mike McCarthy.

Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy had high praise for the former No. 12 overall pick. He said that he’s so elusive when avoiding blockers that it reminded him of the great Barry Sanders.

“I’m never surprised because he’s so natural. He’s almost like Barry Sanders in there when he’s avoiding blocks. They can’t get their hands on him,” McCarthy said.

That’s remarkably high praise for a player at any position. Sanders is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest players of all-time, and many fans believe he is the greatest running back ever.

But Parsons is rapidly earning all of the praise being heaped on him – and more.

In 12 games – all starts – Micah Parsons has 72 tackles, 25 QB hits, a league-leading 16 tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. He’s a strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year and may even get a Pro Bowl nod too.

Coming out of Penn State, Parsons had a reputation for being a dynamic, playmaking linebacker. He was the obvious pick as the first linebacker off the board, but he’s quickly met and exceeded expectations.

The Cowboys may have a bonafide star on their hands, and someone who could be a cornerstone of their defense for years to come.