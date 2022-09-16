Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Message For Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were the only NFL team held without a touchdown in Week 1. While losing Dak Prescott mid-game probably made it a lot harder, head coach Mike McCarthy is still holding his offensive coordinator accountable.

Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy was brutally honest in talking about offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He said that Moore needs to be "smarter in his playcalling."

As harsh as that may be coming from one coach to another, many are actually agreeing with the sentiment. Rather than pointing out that a statement like that is a sign of internal dysfunction, some fans are pointing out that the Cowboys could do with changing up their playcalling moving forward:

"Stop running on first down all the damn time! Be creative," one fan replied.

"I’ve waited patiently for this. Thank you Mike McCarthy," wrote another.

"Call em out Mike lmaooo," a third wrote.

That isn't to say that Mike McCarthy isn't catching any flak for calling out Kellen Moore like that. Many analysts believe it's a terrible instance of throwing McCarthy under the bus and will probably result in McCarthy being fired in the middle of the season.

With Dak Prescott expected to miss significant time with a hand injury, the Cowboys could find themselves fighting for their playoff lives well before midseason.

If that happens, no amount of finger-pointing is going to save McCarthy's job.