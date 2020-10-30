Mike McCarthy Has Honest Comment After Cowboys Cut 2 Veteran Players

With the Dallas Cowboys struggling, head coach Mike McCarthy made an example of two of his veteran players ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

But McCarthy was brutally honest in addressing the release of defensive lineman Dontari Poe, who reportedly lost reps due to a weight gain. Speaking to the media on Thursday, McCarthy indicated that releasing Poe will open the door for other players on the team to make an impact.

“…My view is based on evaluation, going through everything each and every day,” McCarthy said, per the Dallas Morning News. “You look at all the variables involved in what it takes for players to be successful. But at the end of the day, we feel this decision gives a number of guys more opportunities. We want to feel the impact of particularly some of these young guys getting more snaps, so that’s the direction I’m going.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was less diplomatic in his assessment of Poe. He complained that Poe’s reported weight game was adversely affecting his play on the field.

“When you’re 30 pounds overweight and you’re not doing anything about what’s keeping you from performing well on the field, there is no reason to get into the other stuff,” Jones said, per ESPN.

Poe signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Cowboys. He made two Pro Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and has been a top-notch run-stopper for years.

But much like everything else in the Cowboys defense this year, nothing went right for Poe.

We probably haven’t seen the last of Dallas’ roster moves ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline.

Will we see any other big names moved before next week?