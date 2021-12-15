Last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys faced the Washington Football Team without running back Tony Pollard. He suffered a torn plantar fascia on Dec. 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

Pollard explained how his injury occurred while speaking to reporters last week.

“I picked my foot up a little higher,” Pollard said. “When I put it down and pushed off, I kind of felt a little tear.”

Even though this is a painful injury, Pollard could return to the Cowboys’ lineup as early as this weekend. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Pollard will practice with the rest of the team this Wednesday.

When healthy, Pollard gives the Cowboys’ ground game a change of pace. He has 602 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries this season.

In addition to being an elusive runner, Pollard has proven that he can be a difference-maker in the passing game. The Memphis product has 31 catches for 259 yards in 12 games this season.

If Pollard is unable to play this Sunday because of his injury, the Cowboys will need Ezekiel Elliott and Corey Clement to handle the bulk of the carries.

Pollard’s status for the Cowboys’ upcoming game against the Giants will be released later this week.