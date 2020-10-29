Mike McCarthy Has Telling Update On Cowboys’ QB Situation

When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend they might be down to their third-string quarterback. On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on the team’s quarterback situation for Week 8.

Dak Prescott has been out for the past few weeks and will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Andy Dalton was supposed to take over the starting job, but he could miss this weekend’s game because of a concussion.

It’s possible that Dalton recovers in time for Sunday’s game. However, the latest update on the TCU product isn’t very encouraging.

McCarthy told reporters that Dalton participated in meetings this morning, but he will not practice. He’s unlikely to play on Sunday as of this moment, which would then make Ben DiNucci the team’s starter.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that QB Andy Dalton participated in the QB meeting, but won’t practice. It appears, based on where he is in the protocol, that Dalton is unlikely to play this Sunday. Ben DiNucci has received all the first-team reps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2020

DiNucci completed two pass attempts for 39 yards in last weekend’s loss to Washington.

The Cowboys have given DiNucci all the first-team reps this week since Dalton is unable to practice. That’s a strong indication that he’ll make his first career start on Sunday night.

DiNucci, 23, played in plenty of big games during his career at James Madison, but it doesn’t exactly compare to the pressure of playing in prime time.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The winner will be in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East.