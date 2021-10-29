Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after ramping up practice intensity for him today. Dak has been battling a calf injury this week, which may be related to the season-ending leg injury he had last year.

As for his status this Sunday, McCarthy expressed concern for Dak’s long-term health. He said that there is a lot of football left to play and effectively said he has to balance this game with the rest.

“It’s more than just one game,” McCarthy said. “We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play.”

If Dak Prescott cannot play, Cooper Rush will be slotted in against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. It would be Rush’s first NFL start. He has just three passing attempts in his NFL career.

Last year the injury to Dak Prescott turned the Cowboys from one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses into a stagnant one. They went just 4-7 without him while their offense finished in the bottom half of the league.

Maybe they won’t have that same issue this year. But with Dak playing as well as he has, the Cowboys will be hard-pressed to put up as many points against Minnesota as they have in their last four games.

Who will start at quarterback for the Cowboys this Sunday?