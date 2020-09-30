The Spun

Mike McCarthy Identifies Biggest Challenge In First Cowboys Season

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Week 1.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy had been an NFL head coach for a long time before this season, but his first year in Dallas has still produced new challenges.

Most notably, COVID-19 wrecked offseason programs league-wide. Every team was affected, not just the Cowboys, but it hurt Dallas and other teams with first-year head coaches more acutely.

On Wednesday, McCarthy admitted that not having the typical time in the spring and summer to acclimate himself to his team–and vice versa–is the biggest thing he’s had to overcome.

“It’s just being in tune with who your team really is at this point,” McCarthy said. “It’s a process that you go through every year with your football team, but you usually start that process in April.”

Through three games, Dallas is 1-2 and struggling defensively. For McCarthy’s sake, perhaps the truncated offseason is to blame for the Cowboys’ secondary being so porous.

If it’s not, and that’s just how bad the group will be all season, it will be a long year. Dallas might still make the playoffs–the NFC East is horrendous–but they won’t be able to make serious noise if their defense is this shaky.


