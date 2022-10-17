Mike McCarthy Is Getting Crushed For Terrible Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy has done a very good job coaching the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-1 start without Dak Prescott this season.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach made a pretty bad call on Sunday night, though.

The Cowboys, trailing the Eagles 14-0, rushed to the line of scrimmage on a 4th and short in the second quarter. CeeDee Lamb appeared to get the first down on the previous play, but the line judges ruled him short.

Instead of waiting to challenge the spot - which likely would've been successful - the Cowboys rushed a fourth down play and didn't convert.

Cowboys fans are not happy.

The Cowboys are now trailing the Eagles, 17-0, early in the second quarter.

The game is airing on NBC.