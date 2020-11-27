Mike McCarthy Is Getting Destroyed For Thanksgiving Performance

Mike McCarthy is getting destroyed for the Cowboys’ disastrous performance against Washington Thursday night.

The Cowboys head coach made plenty of bonehead decisions Thursday evening. None of those decisions were worse than Dallas’ fake punt in the second half.

Trailing by just four points early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-10. Rather than punt the ball away and trust the defense – which, admittedly, is a tough thing to do in Dallas these days – McCarthy elected to turn to his bag of tricks. It resulted in one of the worst fake punts we’ve ever seen.

The long-snapper snapped the ball to one of the Cowboys’ upbacks, who then proceeded to run a reverse and toss the ball to one of the Cowboys’ gunners. Washington wasn’t fooled. Not only did the fake punt fail, it also lost yardage, giving the ball back to Washington at the Dallas 23-yard-line. Take a look below.

Goodness this fake punt was bad pic.twitter.com/O5rEkwfXl0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2020

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, this isn’t the only bonehead decision Mike McCarthy made Thursday night. He’s getting absolutely destroyed by fans and analysts across the country for Dallas’ Thanksgiving performance.

Mike McCarthy is hot garbage 🗑 😂😂😂😂 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 27, 2020

JJ might fire Mike McCarthy tonight 👀😂 — Tattoo Baker (@QB1TATT00) November 27, 2020

There is no amount of turkey that Mike McCarthy could eat that will make him sleep tonight. — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) November 27, 2020

I cannot recall a great number of bewildering coaching decisions in a game where Mike McCarthy’s team is playing a close game with first place in the division on the line. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 27, 2020

It’s going to be a long long weekend for Mike McCarthy. He failed when the Cowboys needed him most.

Dallas now finds itself at the bottom of the NFC East, yet again.

The Cowboys are still somehow in the mix, but can’t afford any more McCarthy blunders from here on out.