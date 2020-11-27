The Spun

Mike McCarthy Is Getting Destroyed For Thanksgiving Performance

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday against Pittsburgh.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys watches action during a game agains33t the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy is getting destroyed for the Cowboys’ disastrous performance against Washington Thursday night.

The Cowboys head coach made plenty of bonehead decisions Thursday evening. None of those decisions were worse than Dallas’ fake punt in the second half.

Trailing by just four points early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-10. Rather than punt the ball away and trust the defense – which, admittedly, is a tough thing to do in Dallas these days – McCarthy elected to turn to his bag of tricks. It resulted in one of the worst fake punts we’ve ever seen.

The long-snapper snapped the ball to one of the Cowboys’ upbacks, who then proceeded to run a reverse and toss the ball to one of the Cowboys’ gunners. Washington wasn’t fooled. Not only did the fake punt fail, it also lost yardage, giving the ball back to Washington at the Dallas 23-yard-line. Take a look below.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, this isn’t the only bonehead decision Mike McCarthy made Thursday night. He’s getting absolutely destroyed by fans and analysts across the country for Dallas’ Thanksgiving performance.

It’s going to be a long long weekend for Mike McCarthy. He failed when the Cowboys needed him most.

Dallas now finds itself at the bottom of the NFC East, yet again.

The Cowboys are still somehow in the mix, but can’t afford any more McCarthy blunders from here on out.


