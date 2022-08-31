Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move.

When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned."

The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday that Jason Peters will visit the Cowboys for a workout. If things go well, perhaps he'll sign with "America's Team."

Peters, 40, started in 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season. Prior to that stint, he spent over a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though Peters is no longer an All-Pro offensive lineman, he could, in theory, give the Cowboys some much-needed depth at left tackle.

Earlier this month, the Cowboys lost Tyron Smith to an avulsion fracture. He's expected to miss an extended period of time.

First-round pick Tyler Smith is expected to start at left tackle for the Cowboys. However, he's dealing with an ankle injury.