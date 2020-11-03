Mike McCarthy ‘Absolutely Not’ Considering Major Change To Offense

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense has struggled in recent weeks – and that’s putting it lightly.

Since Dak Prescott suffered his season-ending injury in a win over the New York Giants, the Cowboys have been downright awful on the offensive side of the ball. Neither backup quarterback Andy Dalton nor third-string QB Ben DiNucci have been able to put together consistent scoring drives for the Cowboys.

Of course, much of this can be blamed on Prescott’s injury, as well as injuries to multiple key offensive linemen. However, some Cowboys fans would also put some of the blame on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Dallas’ play-caller has made some questionable decisions, notably on Sunday night, when he got a little too cute with some trickery against Philadelphia.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked on Monday if he’s considering a major change on the offensive side of the ball. Would he consider taking away Moore’s play-calling responsibilities?

“Absolutely not,” McCarthy said. “That’s a non-topic.”

Mike McCarthy is not even considering a taking the playcalling from Kellen Moore. “Absolutely not,” he said. “That’s a non-topic.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 2, 2020

So, there you go.

The Cowboys are now 2-6 on the season and set to face the NFL’s lone undefeated team on Sunday in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Steelers is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.