Mike McCarthy Makes His Thoughts On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it abundantly clear that he'd welcome a quarterback controversy.

"Of course I would,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Of course, that means we’ve won. If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott plays—if Rush played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, however, completely disagrees with that notion. In his mind, there's no question that Dak Prescott is his starting quarterback.

"There’s no quarterback controversy," McCarthy said on Friday. "Dak is our quarterback."

Prescott is currently rehabbing from thumb injury. Cooper Rush is starting in his place.

In Week 2, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown. It was an efficient outing from the backup signal-caller.

Although McCarthy doesn't believe there's a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas, he's obviously rooting for Rush to succeed during Prescott's absence.

Rush and the Cowboys will face the New York Giants on Monday night in what should be a pivotal NFC East matchup.