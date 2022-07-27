Mike McCarthy Makes Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In case there were any doubts, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is still a big believer in Ezekiel Elliott.

Speaking to the media at training camp this Wednesday, McCarthy referred to Elliott as a "keystone player" for the Cowboys.

"Ezekiel Elliott is one of our rocks on this team," McCarthy told reporters, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He’s a keystone player. … You need those types of individuals to win championships."

There has been a lot of chatter about Elliott's future with the Cowboys this offseason.

During an appearance on the Washington Football Talk podcast, Bobby Pelt of 105.3 The Fan said that he believes this will be Elliott's final season with the Cowboys

"Zeke could rush for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this year and I think he's still probably done here," Belt said. "They need to move on. That contract has been such an albatross for them, one of the worst deals in football and, as much as they love his toughness and things like that, it's about time to rip off the Band-Aid. He's not the same player anymore."

Despite dealing with a knee injury last season, Elliott had 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now that Elliott is back to full strength, he could potentially revert to his All-Pro form. That would certainly help the Cowboys' chances of making a Super Bowl run this upcoming season.