Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Greg Zuerlein Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the playoffs in a few weeks and, in a talented NFC, could very well find themselves in a number of close games. As a result, Greg Zuerlein could end up being the difference between a win or a loss.

Thankfully for Cowboys fans, Mike McCarthy has the utmost faith in his kicker.

McCarthy sung the praises of Zuerlein during a mid-week media session ahead of Dallas’ regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. He not only complimented the veteran’s talent, but also expressed his confidence in giving the ball to his kicker with the game on the line.

“I think he’s not only a veteran, experienced kicker, but I think he’s a tremendously talented kicker,” McCarthy said Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He can make all the kicks. He recognizes what we need to do moving forward. I obviously have great confidence in him.”

Zuerlein, a 2017 Pro Bowler and former Rams sixth-round pick, has been fairly consistent these last two years with the Cowboys. Up until a miss this past week against the Arizona Cardinals, the 34-year-old had drilled his last 11 field goals.

On the year, Zuerlein has gone 28-for-34 on field goals (82.4 percent) and 36-of-41 on extra points (87.8 percent). Both marks put him in the middle of the pack when compared to other kickers around the league.

The Cowboys, who have already played in eight one-score games this season, will almost certainly need Zuerlein at some point during the playoffs if they hope to come out of the NFC. Against teams like the Green Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, every point will count and Dallas’s kicker will have a chance to contribute in a major way.

Time will tell how Zuerlein performs when the chips are down.