Mike McCarthy Reveals His Message To Cowboys Today

When the Dallas Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, head coach Mike McCarthy will not be on the sideline.

McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, knocking him out for this week’s game. As of this afternoon, he is one of several Dallas coaching staff members in COVID protocol.

While McCarthy can’t coach in person this week, he can speak to his team virtually. Reportedly, one of his major messages to players was to take precautions against the virus.

“This is real. This threat is very real. Please do everything you can to keep yourselves and your families safe,’ McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Cowboys have had to weather several absences due to COVID-19 this season. In addition to Amari Cooper being out the last two games, Zack Martin, Keanu Neal, Randy Gregory, Greg Zuerlein, Brandon Knight, and Bradlee Anae have all missed time.

Cooper was slated to return to practice on Monday but didn’t, according to quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas will also be without offensive tackle Terence Steele against New Orleans due to COVID protocols.

The Cowboys and Saints will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX and NFL Network.