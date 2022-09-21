Mike McCarthy: Michael Gallup "Will Take Full Slate Of Reps" In Practice

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could be receiving a huge boost to their offense in the form of wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Gallup missed the first two games of the season because he was still recovering from a torn ACL. His status for Week 3 is still up in the air, but the latest update from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is promising.

McCarthy revealed that Gallup will receive a full workload in practice this week.

"Michael Gallup will take a full slate of reps this week," McCarthy said, via ESPN's Todd Archer.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones also commented on Gallup's recovery process this week.

"Certainly [Michael] Gallup has a chance to work back in," Jones said on 105.3FM the Fan. "Certainly possible for him to be up against the Giants this week. This [wide receiver] corps I think is going to come together."

At this point, it's very possible Gallup suits up for the team's showdown with the New York Giants on Monday night.

If Gallup does make his debut on Monday night, that would make life a lot easier for quarterback Cooper Rush. When healthy, Gallup is a difference-maker in the passing game.

The Cowboys should reveal Gallup's status for Week 3 in the coming days.