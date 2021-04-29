Mike McCarthy Names 2 Things The Cowboys Need More Of

The Dallas Cowboys are in a great position to upgrade their roster tonight, as they own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Over the past few weeks, prospects like Jaycee Horn, Kyle Pitts and Patrick Surtain II have been linked to the Cowboys. While it’s unclear which position the team will target later tonight, head coach Mike McCarthy has revealed what traits he’s looking for in a prospect.

McCarthy is hoping to add speed and energy to his team with the 10th overall pick.

“The speed and energy, we need to get more of it as a football team,” McCarthy told Jon Machota of The Athletic.“We are a dome football team. We have excellent size and length. Speed is something that would definitely help us as we got through these draft prospects.”

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ draft strategy: “The speed and energy, we need to get more of it as a team. We are a dome football team. We have excellent size and length. Speed is something that would definitely help us as we go through these draft prospects.” https://t.co/x8Ps7LER0E — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2021

Dallas does need help on the defensive side of the football, so adding Horn or Surtain would certainly check off that box.

On the other hand, the Cowboys have made it known they won’t reach on a prospect simply because of their needs. If the best player on the board ends up being an offensive weapon, Jerry Jones may pull the trigger.

“Don’t be stupid over your needs, just don’t be ridiculous,” Jones told the public earlier this week.

Who do you think the Cowboys should draft with the 10th pick?