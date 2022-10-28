Mike McCarthy Names "Only Chance" Ezekiel Elliott Has Of Playing This Weekend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could miss this Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury. He's dealing with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a thigh bruise.

Even though Elliott's outlook for Week 8 isn't promising, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said there's a chance the veteran running back suits up for Sunday's game.

However, McCarthy stressed that Elliott's "only chance" of playing this weekend is if he "keeps going at the rate he has been going."

In other words, Elliott will need to practice Saturday in order to have a shot at playing.

Elliott spoke to reporters earlier this week about his injury.

“Trying to get stiffness out and get with training staff and seeing where it can get. I don’t know right now,” Elliott said, via Clarence Hill Jr. “We still have a lot of time before Sunday. Just focused on getting on getting this knee as healthy as I can.”

In seven games this season, Elliott has 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 32 yards.

The Bears will see a heavy dose of Tony Pollard on Sunday afternoon if the Cowboys are without Elliott.