Mike McCarthy Offers Dak Prescott Update: Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on Dak Prescott.

Although the Cowboys have announced that Cooper Rush is going to start this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, it sounds like Prescott's workload has increased this week.

"Dak had a good day yesterday," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice and it went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and then he will throw again post practice."

After reading these comments from McCarthy, Dallas fans are starting to wonder if Prescott will make his return this Sunday night.

"So we're gonna rush him back, aren't we? This is a bad move," one fan said.

A second fan tweeted, "Baiting Philly into preparing for Rush this whole time?"

"Mike McCarthy is the complete opposite of Jason Garrett when it comes to telling the media everything," another fan wrote. "So I was surprised when McCarthy said so early that Cooper Rush will be the QB. Maybe he’s lying."

Prescott has stated that he's "antsy" to get back on the field with his teammates. However, the Cowboys would be wise to take a cautious approach here, especially since they're 4-1.

Cooper Rush isn't exactly putting up Pro Bowl numbers in Dallas, but the Cowboys are finding ways to win games with him under center.