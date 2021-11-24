Mike McCarthy Offers Promising Update On Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

When Ceedee Lamb left last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, the Dallas Cowboys feared that he would be out for their short-week Thanksgiving matchup.

However, optimism within the organization continues to grow that the star second-year wide receiver will be on the field on Turkey Day against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed on Wednesday that Lamb plans to practice on Wednesday. The 22-year-old didn’t workout with the team earlier this week, so this is a crucial step to take if he wants to play against the Raiders.

McCarthy also said that the team believes Lamb should be eligible to suit up, provided he continues to progress through concussion protocol without any sort of setback.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will practice today, coach Mike McCarthy said. This is a critical step in order for Lamb to be eligible to play Thursday vs. Raiders. Team believes he can, presuming he continues to progress without setback, McCarthy said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 24, 2021

Lamb getting back on the practice field Wednesday is a remarkable feat considering he wasn’t able to return to last Sunday’s game after being diagnosed with a concussion. The Cowboys offense stumbled without him and other top target Amari Cooper, falling to the Chiefs, 19-9.

Getting Lamb back for a Thanksgiving matchup with the Raiders would be welcome news for Dallas. The 2020 first-rounder has been one of the most reliable wide receivers in the league this season in just his second year in the NFL.

Lamb has built off his impressive rookie campaign in 10 games so far in 2021. He’s made 50 catches for 740 yards and hauled in six touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys high-powered offense. The rapport that he’s developed with Dak Prescott this season makes that receiver-quarterback duo one of the best in the league.

Against the Raiders, Lamb could be in for a huge afternoon on Thursday. So long as he looks healthy in practice on Wednesday, the Cowboys will want him out there on Thanksgiving.

A decision on Lamb’s status will be made before Dallas and Las Vegas square off Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET.