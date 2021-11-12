Mike McCarthy Offers Update On Cowboys Star DeMarcus Lawrence

Just a few days after the Cowboys‘ season opener, DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot in practice. The star defensive end had to undergo surgery that would keep him out for at least six to eight weeks.

While the Cowboys still expect Lawrence to return to their starting lineup at some point this season, the latest update on his status isn’t that encouraging.

On Friday morning, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Lawrence is a couple of weeks away from returning to the field. The good news, however, is that Lawrence is making progress in his rehab.

When healthy, Lawrence is an extremely productive player. In 2020, he had 58 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) is making progress in his rehab work, but probably a couple more weeks before he’ll return, Mike McCarthy said — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 12, 2021

With Randy Gregory on injured reserve because of a calf injury, the Cowboys desperately need Lawrence to return sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys’ defense has proven at times this season that it can be opportunistic, but it’s starting to run out of playmakers at defensive end.

Since the Cowboys will be without Gregory and Lawrence for at least the next few weeks, they’ll need Dorance Armstrong, Tarell Basham, Justin Hamilton and Azur Kamara to step up.

The Cowboys’ pass rush will try to build some momentum this Sunday against the Falcons.