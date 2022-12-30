Mike McCarthy Offers Update On Micah Parsons After He Played With Cast

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cowboys star Micah Parsons had his left hand taped like a club for Thursday night's game against the Titans. He was initially listed as questionable heading into Week 17.

Parsons finished Thursday's game with two quarterback hits and one tackle. It wasn't his best performance to say the leas.

Following the Cowboys' win over the Titans, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Parsons' status for the team's regular-season finale.

McCarthy made it sound like there's a chance Parsons will ditch the club for next weekend's game against the Commanders.

"I'm hopeful we can be past it this week ... but no, I'm not of high concern," McCarthy said.

Technically, the Cowboys can still win the NFC East. However, they'll need the Eagles to lose out in order for that to happen.

If the Eagles defeat the Saints this Sunday, the Cowboys' final game of the regular season would be considered meaningless. In that scenario, McCarthy could rest Parsons to make sure he's healthy for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

For now though, it sounds like Parsons will suit up against the Commanders.