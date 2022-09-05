Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Addition Monday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After losing all-world left tackle Tyron Smith to a serious injury, the Dallas Cowboys worked quickly to find his replacement and have chosen nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters as their man.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave his initial thoughts on adding Peters to the team. Speaking to the media, he praised the move for giving his team more depth and believes that Peters will finish his career in Dallas.

“This is about adding depth.” McCarthy said. He said that Peters would “love to finish his career here.”

Peters is heading into his 18th year in the NFL, most of which has been spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. Last year Peters played for the Chicago Bears, starting 15 games at left tackle.

Between 2007 and 2016, Jason Peters was about as good of a left tackle as the NFL has ever had. He made nine Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro selection in that span.

Peters was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010s and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

But injuries have been no small issue for the 40-year-old offensive tackle. He's missed 22 games over the last five seasons.

Will Jason Peters be able to adequately replace Tyron Smith while he recovers from his injury, or will the offensive line struggle?