The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys’ Second Straight Win

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday against Pittsburgh.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys watches action during a game agains33t the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys won their second-straight game this afternoon, outlasting the San Francisco 49ers 41-33 to move to 5-9 on the season.

Incredibly, despite being four games under .500 this late in the season, the Cowboys are not eliminated from the NFC East chase. They’re only one game behind the first-place Washington Football Team, which lost to the Seattle Seahawks today.

Following the win, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy stuck to the standard answers in his media session, saying he was proud of the team and focused on finishing strong, rather than where the team stood in the divisional race.

Right now, Washington (6-8) is in first in the NFC East. The New York Giants (5-8) play tonight against the Cleveland Browns, while the 4-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles are locked in a battle with the Arizona Cardinals as we speak.

Dallas closes out its season with games against Philly and New York, so they could finish ahead of both teams by beating them head-to-head.

However, Washington has two winnable games (Carolina and Philadelphia) to finish their campaign, making WFT the NFC East favorites at the moment.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.