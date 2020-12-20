Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys’ Second Straight Win

The Dallas Cowboys won their second-straight game this afternoon, outlasting the San Francisco 49ers 41-33 to move to 5-9 on the season.

Incredibly, despite being four games under .500 this late in the season, the Cowboys are not eliminated from the NFC East chase. They’re only one game behind the first-place Washington Football Team, which lost to the Seattle Seahawks today.

Following the win, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy stuck to the standard answers in his media session, saying he was proud of the team and focused on finishing strong, rather than where the team stood in the divisional race.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “I thought the team fought exceptionally hard. … I’m just really happy for the players. They deserve this.” McCarthy said he did not talk to the team about Washington losing today. He said the Cowboys’ focus is on winning their final two games. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 20, 2020

Right now, Washington (6-8) is in first in the NFC East. The New York Giants (5-8) play tonight against the Cleveland Browns, while the 4-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles are locked in a battle with the Arizona Cardinals as we speak.

Dallas closes out its season with games against Philly and New York, so they could finish ahead of both teams by beating them head-to-head.

However, Washington has two winnable games (Carolina and Philadelphia) to finish their campaign, making WFT the NFC East favorites at the moment.