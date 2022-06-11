Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys Star's Absence From OTAs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. It's becoming increasingly evident that Schultz wants a long-term contract before the start of the upcoming season.

Schultz, who had 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, has been sitting out voluntary OTAs. Usually, players do that as a negotiation tactic.

Speaking to reporters this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Schultz's absence from OTAs.

McCarthy understands that stuff like this happens in the NFL.

"Business is business," McCarthy said, via the team's official website. "And I'm in the business of winning football games. We all have contracts. We all have these types of situations that they come about.

"Timing obviously plays into these decisions and transactions. Now, as a head coach, it takes you a few years to get used to it, but I think you have to learn to separate things in this world. Dalton deserves this position that he's in. So hopefully we can get it worked out."

Obviously, the Cowboys would love to Schultz under contract for the foreseeable future. In order for that to happen though, the two sides need to agree on a deal that's fair for them both.

Even if Schultz doesn't sign a long-term deal this offseason, he'll make $10.93 million this fall.