Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play

During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow."

Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down.

Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair assessment.

When asked about Smith's flying elbow, McCarthy said it's not out of character for the former Cowboys linebacker.

“If you watch Jaylon play a lot, he jumps a lot,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken. “That’s something that’s all over the tape. I don’t think it’s out of character for him.”

McCarthy knows a thing or two about Smith's character. He coached him for over a year in Dallas.

Thankfully, no one was injured during Thanksgiving's bizarre pileup.

As for the game itself, FOX's broadcast landed 42 million viewers. That's nearly 50-percent higher than last year's game on the network.