Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Cowboys’ Disappointing 1-3 Start

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 1-3 on the season today following a stunning 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It’s a rough start for head coach Mike McCarthy in his first year at the helm.

Speaking to the media after the loss, McCarthy took responsibility for the team’s performance. He declared that the poor showing “Ultimately falls at my feet.”

Unfortunately for McCarthy, he isn’t finding much sympathy from the impatient Dallas Cowboys fan base. McCarthy was brought in specifically for his prior Super Bowl experience with the Green Bay Packers. Unlike some of his contemporaries, McCarthy doesn’t coach one side of the ball especially well.

The biggest culprit to the team’s slow start has been the defense, led by defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Dallas’ defense has allowed an average of 35 points a game through the first four games – among the worst in the NFL.

The Cowboys would be 0-4 on the season if it weren’t for an amazing 20-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Some fans will point to Dallas’ lack of aggression in the safety market this past offseason. They balked at a chance to trade for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, and saw him go to the Seahawks where he has been thriving.

The team has also decided to stay away from seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

All told, the Cowboys are on pace for the worst defense in franchise history. Dallas is not making a Super Bowl with a defense like that.

Will Jerry Jones force Mike McCarthy to make some changes in order to get back in playoff contention?