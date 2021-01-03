Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Cowboys’ Loss On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys had their playoff dreams get crushed this afternoon, as they came up short against the New York Giants. After the game was over, Mike McCarthy opened up about how his players finished off the 2020 season.

McCarthy received a ton of criticism for the way Dallas played earlier in the year, but we saw the defense and offense come to life toward the second half of the season.

Losing to the Giants wasn’t how McCarthy envisioned this season ending. However, he clearly is proud of his players not giving up despite their record.

“It’s been obviously a year with a lot of ups and down, trials and tribulations and, frankly, in some ways this game was a microcosm of our season,” McCarthy told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I felt that the guys, in this month of December, continued to work and put us in position to play for potentially a playoff berth … It’s disappointing that we didn’t come out of here with the win.”

McCarthy will still get blamed for the Cowboys’ shortcomings this season since he’s the one calling the shots on the field. That being said, it’s tough to judge this team considering Dak Prescott missed the final 11 games.

The NFL world will be able to make a better assessment of McCarthy when the Cowboys get their superstar quarterback on the field once again.

Besides, McCarthy is under contract through the 2024 season. It’d be a huge surprise to see Jerry Jones move on from him after just one year.