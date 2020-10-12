Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Injury To Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s season is over. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle this afternoon.

The brutal injury left all of Prescott’s teammates and coaches, as well as owner Jerry Jones, visibly shaken. The star signal caller is clearly the team leader and a galvanizing presence.

After the game, first-year Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was asked for his thoughts on Prescott’s devastating injury. Predictably, he expressed plenty of sympathy for his fallen QB.

“I just feel terrible for him,” McCarthy said. “He was having a tremendous year.”

McCarthy is correct. Heading into today’s game, Dak Prescott was on pace to shatter the NFL’s single-season passing yardage record. He didn’t throw any touchdowns before getting injured–but did catch one on a trick play.

The Cowboys will still win their share of games even with Prescott out. They have plenty of offensive weapons and a capable backup in Andy Dalton.

However, things won’t be the same. Dak will definitely be missed on the field in the next 11 games.