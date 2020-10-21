The sky is starting to fall in Dallas. Head coach Mike McCarthy is hoping to catch the pieces before they land, but it might be too late.

Anonymous Cowboys players came forward Tuesday blasting McCarthy and his coaching staff following a excruciating loss to the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. The majority of comments reflect a lack of preparation from the Cowboys coaching staff.

“Totally unprepared,” an anonymous Cowboys player told NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.”

McCarthy already has enough on his plate thanks to the Cowboys’ 2-4 start to the 2020 season. Now, the Dallas head coach needs to play damage control in an attempt to try and salvage the season.

“Well, I mean, first off, I haven’t heard any of those type of discussions,” McCarthy said of the anonymous comments on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “I think like a lot of things when you hit a part of your season, or any challenge where there is negativity out there and where it comes from and who it comes from, that’s something that I’ve never chased.” Mike McCarthy is clearly trying to ignore the rumors. But when they’re coming from inside your own team’s locker room, it’s tough to block out the noise. The Cowboys head coach wants his team to “handle things as men” from now on. Something tells us that’s a lost cause at this point. All McCarthy and his staff can do is put the Cowboys in the best position to win games. Until then, the locker room chatter will likely continue.