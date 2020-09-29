Mike McCarthy Responds To Claims Of ‘Dirty’ Play By Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended his defensive tackle Trysten Hill from accusations of dirty play in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he was “pissed” about Hill rolling Seattle running back Chris Carson’s leg while finishing a tackle in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s game. Carson’s teammate K.J. Wright called on the NFL to punish the Dallas defensive lineman.

This afternoon, McCarthy denied Hill had anything nefarious in mind when he wrapped up Carson, saying the second-year pro was simply trying to finish a play.

“I don’t think that was his intent. I just think he was trying to wrap and roll,” McCarthy said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Trust me, there was zero intent involved there.”

Watching the play live and seeing replays, it certainly seemed like Hill put a little something extra (and unsportsmanlike) into the tackle. As of Monday night, it seemed like the NFL was unlikely to punish the Cowboys defender.

We’re not surprised that McCarthy had his player’s back publicly though. If he had any criticism for Hill, surely he saved it for behind-the-scenes.