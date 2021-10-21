Mike McCarthy Responds To Criticism Of His Game Management

Although the Dallas Cowboys have been very impressive through the first six games of the season, head coach Mike McCarthy has received a lot of criticism for the way he manages each game.

This past weekend against the New England Patriots, McCarthy called a timeout on 4th-and-1, leaving a lot of time on the clock before their game-tying field goal attempt. Fortunately, the field goal attempt from Greg Zuerlein was good. However, there were more than 20 seconds remaining on the clock, which could’ve cost the Cowboys the game had the Patriots put together a promising drive.

On Wednesday, McCarthy was asked about the recent knocks on his game management. He wants every Cowboys fan to know that he puts a lot of care and time into this aspect of the game.

“I’ve been a head coach a long time … the longer you do it, the things that they say negative about you just kind of stack up,” McCarthy said. “It’s part of the job responsibility, frankly. That’s kind of where I leave it. We pout a tremendous amount of time in game management and those types of decisions. I’m a big process individual. I believe in the process of preparation. Our team knows that we’re all committed to doing it the right way. At the end of the day, the decisions I make are to make sure we give the players a chance to win the game. That, to me, needs to be the end result of your game management situations.

“And I get it, analytics are great, but analytics has become a weapon for the media. That’s part of today’s evaluation process. I just think with game management, you probably need to break it into two categories. You have game management situations, you either take the aggressive approach or the neutral approach or you’re conservative.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on @dfwticket on game management: pic.twitter.com/BsQ3DIZ0Wt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 21, 2021

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already defended McCarthy’s game management earlier this week, so McCarthy shouldn’t have to worry about his seat getting warm anytime soon.

“I’m right in there with [Mike McCarthy] on his game management,” Jones said. “I think he does it extremely well. More importantly I want all our fans to know how conscientious about how hard he works on it, the detail of situational rehearsal and practice he does.”

The Cowboys are currently on their bye week. When they return on Oct. 31 to face the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy will have a chance to prove that he has learned from previous mistakes.