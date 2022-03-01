Mike McCarthy Reveals His 2 Biggest Offseason Priorities

With the NFL offseason in full swing, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has revealed his team’s offseason priorities.

McCarthy wants the Cowboys to be more disciplined next season. That’s the No. 1 thing on his checklist for this offseason.

Additionally, McCarthy wants Dallas’ locker room to be better at handling adversity.

This is the second time that McCarthy has mentioned cleaning up penalties as the Cowboys’ top priority this offseason. Shortly after the team’s playoff exit, he made that same statement.

“Our No. 1 focus going forward is the penalties,” McCarthy told reporters. “There were far too many.”

Over a month ago, Jerry Jones commented on Cowboys cleaning up penalties in the offseason. Let’s just say he wasn’t a happy camper.

“Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa after the first game, or after we play the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing. All of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do. That’s the way I do it, as you know, the ultimate decision in these coaches is one that I have to make.”

Whether he likes it or not, Jones’ team will spend a considerable amount of time this offseason fixing this problem.