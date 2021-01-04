Mike McCarthy Reveals His Message To Cowboys On Monday

Mike McCarthy’s first season in Dallas did not go as planned. The Cowboys finished 6-10 after entering the season with hopes of contending.

Despite enduring a slew of injuries and other issues, Dallas entered Week 17 still alive for the NFC East title. They squandered any chance of winning it, however, when they lost to the New York Giants, though Washington’s Sunday night win over Philadelphia left the result of the Cowboys’ game moot.

Even though his inaugural season with America’s Team was a rocky one, McCarthy will be back in 2021. He’ll now head into a pivotal offseason, as much will be expected of his team next fall.

Earlier today, standout offensive lineman Zack Martin shared what McCarthy’s message to his team was as they cleared out their lockers on Monday.

“It was just, ‘We’ve got a lot to get better at. I think we did some things during the year that we can build on, but 2021 starts today and it’s what we do from here to the start of the season that’s going to put us in a position to have success,'” Martin said, via ESPN. “I think he just wanted to get that in everyone’s mind that obviously 2020 season is over but we’re on to 2021 and we’ve got the same goals setting out for this year.”

In his previous head coaching stop in Green Bay, McCarthy went 8-8 and missed the playoffs in his first season before going 13-3 in his second. After slipping to 6-10 the following year, his team rebounded to an 11-5 record in his fourth campaign.

There’s proof of McCarthy turning things around in the NFL, and he’d better start doing that for the Cowboys in 2021.