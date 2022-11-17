Mike McCarthy Reveals If He's Concerned About Dak Prescott

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott's struggles against the Packers last Sunday sparked a handful of conversations about whether the Cowboys should be concerned about his ability to lead the offense.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy tried his best to shut down that idea this Thursday.

Not only did McCarthy dismiss the idea of him being concerned about Prescott, he said the Pro Bowl quarterback's best days are ahead.

"I see him every day. I think his best days are ahead," McCarthy said of Prescott. "I’m excited to work with him every day and what he brings to the table. He’s our quarterback. I get the evaluation we have to go through, but I have zero concerns for him."

In four starts this season, Prescott has 856 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Cowboys don't need Prescott to be Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. They just need him to take care of the football and make a few big plays in the passing game.

Prescott will have a chance to redeem himself this Sunday against the Vikings. That game could end up being an NFC playoff preview.