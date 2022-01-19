Mike McCarthy Reveals His Message For Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys turned in a strong regular season, but the team’s disappointing first round playoff exit has fans worried about the future. More specifically, can the team improve under head coach Mike McCarthy?

McCarthy is trying his hardest to convince fans that it can. During his end-of-season media session today, McCarthy ensured Cowboys supporters that the team will improve.

“We’re going to get better. We’re going to get better just through the process,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Expounding on that point, McCarthy cited his faith in the team’s personnel department and the massive improvements the Cowboys made on defense from 2020 to 2021.

“No. 1, I trust our personnel process. I think we have to give our personnel department and just what we did last year to this year,” McCarthy said. “The change we had on defense from a personnel and coaching staff standpoint, that’s the biggest change that I’ve ever been a part of, both the player and coaching. To pull all that together, there’s a lot of hard work and a lot of credit that goes to a number of people. I have the same confidence that we’ll do that moving forward.”

How does Mike McCarthy sell to the Cowboys fan base that the team will be better next season? pic.twitter.com/ZflhLzXk9A — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 19, 2022

All of this sounds good, but Cowboys fans are going to be watching intently to see if McCarthy delivers on these words next season and not just from September through December.

Dallas fans are starving for some playoff success. The team has not reached a conference championship game in over 25 years, and has been one-and-done in the postseason seven of its last 10 trips.