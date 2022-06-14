Mike McCarthy Reveals Play Cowboys Will Run More In 2022

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy said on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys will look to take advantage of Dak Prescott's running ability more in 2022.

Prescott spent much of last offseason recovering from the brutal ankle injury he suffered during the 2020 campaign. One year later and the veteran quarterback has been adamant that he's feeling "the healthiest I've been in a long, long time."

Because of this, McCarthy said the Cowboys will employ more designed quarterback runs and plays to get Prescott on the move this upcoming season.

In 16 starts last season, Prescott produced 146 rushing yards and one touchdown on 48 carries. His highest total of rushing attempts in a season is 75 back in 2018, and he had more than 50 carries in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

What will that number look like in 2022? We'll have to see, but the Cowboys would be wise to not go crazy with Prescott running the ball.

After all, not only did he break his ankle two years ago, but the two-time Pro Bowler was limited at times by a calf strain in 2021. Dallas has to keep Prescott protected; otherwise, its offensive production will be in jeopardy.