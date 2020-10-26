Mike McCarthy Reveals The Cowboys’ Primary Focus Right Now

Things are not going well for Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys, who fell to 2-5 on the season with a disastrous 25-3 loss to Washington yesterday.

Seven games into his tenure in Big D and nothing has gone right for McCarthy. His team has been ravaged by injuries, his defense stinks, two quarterbacks are hurt and there are questions about whether he will last as head coach beyond this season.

Incredibly, despite all of this, the Cowboys can still take over first place in the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. However, the way things are trending for this team, it’s tough to see that happening.

This afternoon, McCarthy spoke with reporters and preached trying work through this bit of adversity.

He also indicated what the team is focusing on this week, via NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says "Attitude and style of play" is their primary focus this week. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 26, 2020

That sounds fine but it’s also pretty generic and overly simplistic. Then again, considering how poorly Dallas played Sunday, it probably is good they are getting back to basics.

The Cowboys will travel to Philly to take on the Eagles on Sunday night in Week 8. Philadelphia currently leads the woeful NFC East with a 2-4-1 record.