Mike McCarthy Reveals This Week's Plan For Dak Prescott

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott has missed the Dallas Cowboys' last three games following thumb surgery, but continues to make progress toward a return.

Previously, Prescott told NFL Network's Jane Slater he had "circled" this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams as his return date, but the veteran quarterback is not the only person involved in that decision.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Prescott has another doctor's appointment for his right thumb tomorrow. Once cleared, McCarthy said he'd prefer to have Prescott go through a full week of practice before inserting him back into a game.

Reading between the lines, it seems like a Week 6 return against the rival Eagles in Philly is more likely for Prescott.

Of course, there's always the chance Prescott will be able to practice starting tomorrow and the Cowboys will surprise us and start him this weekend, but next week seems more feasible.

Cooper Rush has done a tremendous job in place of Prescott over the last three weeks, throwing for 673 yards and four touchdowns in wins over the Commanders, Giants and Bengals.