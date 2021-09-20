Mike McCarthy Reveals What Happened With Clock Situation

Were it not for Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would probably be getting shredded by the media for his clock management at the end of today’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a 20-17 win, the heat is off, but the question still lingers.

McCarthy was asked about his clock management during his postgame press conference. Rather than defend it, the Cowboys head coach attributed the team’s slow moving to a clock malfunction.

“The clock I was watching went off the board,” McCarthy said. He added that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was watching the clock, which got blocked by a camera.

The Cowboys showed very little urgency on their final drive. Despite having four minutes remaining when they got the ball back, they moved just 49 yards on 11 plays.

But the ends justified the means in the end as Zuerlein booted that game-winning field goal.

Mike McCarthy on the clock management late: “The clock I was watching went off the board.” He said Kellen had a clock he was watching, that got blocked by a camera. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 19, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys raced out in front with a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. But the Chargers roared back in the second and third quarters to tie the game up.

The fourth quarter was filled with long drives by both teams that all resulted in field goals.

Dallas got the ball last though, and they made the most of it, doing just enough to win the game and get their first win of the season.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will hope that their next win doesn’t come down to the wire.