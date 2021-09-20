The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike McCarthy Reveals What Happened With Clock Situation

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Were it not for Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would probably be getting shredded by the media for his clock management at the end of today’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a 20-17 win, the heat is off, but the question still lingers.

McCarthy was asked about his clock management during his postgame press conference. Rather than defend it, the Cowboys head coach attributed the team’s slow moving to a clock malfunction.

“The clock I was watching went off the board,” McCarthy said. He added that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was watching the clock, which got blocked by a camera.

The Cowboys showed very little urgency on their final drive. Despite having four minutes remaining when they got the ball back, they moved just 49 yards on 11 plays.

But the ends justified the means in the end as Zuerlein booted that game-winning field goal.

The Dallas Cowboys raced out in front with a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. But the Chargers roared back in the second and third quarters to tie the game up.

The fourth quarter was filled with long drives by both teams that all resulted in field goals.

Dallas got the ball last though, and they made the most of it, doing just enough to win the game and get their first win of the season.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will hope that their next win doesn’t come down to the wire.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.