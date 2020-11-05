The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reveals When Starting QB Decision Will Be Made

Mike McCarthy at his Dallas Cowboys press conference.FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talks with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With Andy Dalton still recovering from his concussion, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks to be going to the well for their next start against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

But McCarthy is going to take his time in picking a starter for their big Sunday game. Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy said that he’ll take the entire week to decide on a starter under center. The team plans to make its final decision on Saturday.

It’s going to be a tough decision for McCarthy to be sure. Right now the Cowboys only have rookie Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on the active roster. Cooper Rush is currently on the practice squad.

DiNucci was unimpressive in his first start – a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. But that one start gave him more NFL experience than Gilbert and Rush combined.

Gilbert has thrown only six passes in his NFL career, while Rush hasn’t thrown a pass since 2017.

Nevertheless, it is widely expected that it will be either Gilbert or Rush going up against the Steelers.

DiNucci went 21 of 40 for 180 yards in Dallas’ 23-9 loss to the Eagles. He was sacked four times and lost two fumbles while failing to lead the Cowboys into the endzone.

Even at 2-6 on the season, Dallas aren’t out of the playoff race. But if Mike McCarthy can’t get some quality QB play soon, they’ll be out of it soon.

