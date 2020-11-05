Mike McCarthy Reveals When Starting QB Decision Will Be Made

With Andy Dalton still recovering from his concussion, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks to be going to the well for their next start against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

But McCarthy is going to take his time in picking a starter for their big Sunday game. Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy said that he’ll take the entire week to decide on a starter under center. The team plans to make its final decision on Saturday.

It’s going to be a tough decision for McCarthy to be sure. Right now the Cowboys only have rookie Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on the active roster. Cooper Rush is currently on the practice squad.

DiNucci was unimpressive in his first start – a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. But that one start gave him more NFL experience than Gilbert and Rush combined.

Gilbert has thrown only six passes in his NFL career, while Rush hasn’t thrown a pass since 2017.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says he'll take the full week to determine who will start at quarterback. Team plans on making a decision on Saturday. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 5, 2020

Nevertheless, it is widely expected that it will be either Gilbert or Rush going up against the Steelers.

DiNucci went 21 of 40 for 180 yards in Dallas’ 23-9 loss to the Eagles. He was sacked four times and lost two fumbles while failing to lead the Cowboys into the endzone.

Even at 2-6 on the season, Dallas aren’t out of the playoff race. But if Mike McCarthy can’t get some quality QB play soon, they’ll be out of it soon.

Who should start for the Cowboys against the Steelers?