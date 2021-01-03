Mike McCarthy Reveals Why He Didn’t Challenge The Catch

The Dallas Cowboys are officially out of the playoff hunt after losing 23-19 to the rival New York Giants. There were a number of things that should have gone differently for head coach Mike McCarthy, but one challenge that he kept in his back pocket is the subject of some controversy.

The play in question was a diving catch made by New York Giants receiver Dante Pettis. By all appearances, the ball touched the ground as he reeled it in. But McCarthy decided not to challenge it.

That catch set up a Giants field goal that helped Big Blue seal the win over America’s Team. After the game, McCarthy was asked why he kept the red flag in his pocket.

McCarthy said he felt that the call was just to close to throw the flag. He noted that the risk of getting the challenge wrong and losing a crucial timeout was too big to ignore.

“Just felt it was too close,” McCarthy said. “Felt it was a bang-bang situation and the fact of the matter is we were in a tight game and the three timeouts was obviously of high value there. We just didn’t think there was enough information to overturn it.”

Whether Mike McCarthy would have won the challenge or not, the play was a major turning point in the game. Down four, Dallas was forced to drive down the field for a touchdown, only for QB Andy Dalton to throw an interception.

A few plays later a fumble by Wayne Gallman almost gave the Cowboys life before being ruled a Giants recovery.

With the loss, the Cowboys finished the season at 6-10, their worst record since 2015 in their first year under McCarthy.

While his job is not believed to be at risk, he’ll definitely be on the hot seat in 2021.

Should Mike McCarthy have thrown the challenge flag on that play?