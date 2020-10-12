Mike McCarthy Said He Spoke With Dak Prescott Today

The foot injury Dak Prescott suffered against the New York Giants yesterday made just about every NFL fan nervous. Fortunately the surgery reportedly went well, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has a promising update.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, McCarthy spoke with Dak both after the game and on Monday. McCarthy said that Dak is in “good spirits” and looks forward to getting home to begin his recovery.

“He’s in very good spirits. I know he’s excited to get home and start the journey back,” McCarthy said. “… He’s doing OK.”

McCarthy added that in the interim the Cowboys plan to add a third quarterback to their room. As of writing, Andy Dalton is slated to start for the foreseeable future with rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci as the only other QB on the roster.

Dallas managed to overcome Dak’s injury and beat the Giants 37-34.

The rest of the schedule isn’t particularly daunting though. Only three of their final 11 opponents have winning records right now. If Andy Dalton can play anything like his heyday with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas can conceivably cruise to an NFC East title.

The offseason is where things are likely to get very, very dicey. Dak Prescott has played the 2020 season on the franchise tag, and the two sides reportedly weren’t close enough for a long term deal to be reached.

Have we seen the last of Dak under center for America’s Team?