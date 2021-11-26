Mike McCarthy Says He’s “Concerned” About Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott was on the field for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but it was very evident that he was not himself.

For the past few weeks, Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury. Though he hasn’t missed time, the All-Pro running back doesn’t look nearly as explosive as he did earlier this season.

On Friday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters about Elliott’s health. Surprisingly, he admit that he’s concerned about his star tailback.

“I am concerned because he’s a warrior,” McCarthy said. “He was fighting to get back in there Thursday. Zeke’s running style is ferocious.”

In an effort to make sure this injury doesn’t get worse, the Cowboys could change Elliott’s role on offense.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport hinted on Friday that Tony Pollard could get 25 touches per game moving forward just so the Cowboys can take some of the pressure off Elliott’s sore knee.

Pollard finished Thursday’s game with 10 carries for 36 rushing yards. He also had four catches for 32 yards.

The Cowboys won’t get an extended break before their next game. Next Thursday, they’ll be on the road against the Saints.

We might find out next Thursday what Elliott’s new role will look like.