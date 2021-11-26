The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike McCarthy Says He’s Spoken With NFL About Officiating Concerns

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys-Raiders game on Thursday featured a whopping 28 penalties. It was a bad look for the NFL, as countless fans complained about the officials.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that he already had a conversation with the league office about the officiating in yesterday’s game.

McCarthy also told reporters that he plans on speaking with the NFL again later today. It’s tough to say what will actually come out of these meetings.

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons called out the NFL’s officiating during his postgame press conference on Thursday.

“We should be playing football, not tag,” Parsons said, via USA Today. “I’m not here to support anybody and play tag like it’s my best friend. I got a job to do, and I see how he’s outside of the pocket, so I’m going to the quarterback.”

Dak Prescott had an interesting take on the way the NFL is being officiated, saying he might have to take more chances down the field since referees are throwing flags at an alarming rate.

“We’ve got to self-reflect and keep the officials out of the game,”Prescott said. “Maybe I should throw more honestly down the field, with the way this game was called. That’s a sense of reflection and maybe we’ll learn from that and see. If another game is called like that, maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

After reading these comments, it’ll be interesting to see how next week’s game between the Cowboys and Saints is officiated.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.