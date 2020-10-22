Mike McCarthy Says There’s 1 Focus For The Cowboys Right Now

The NFC East has become a train wreck that football fans can’t stop watching. While there are plenty of reasons to bail on teams like the Dallas Cowboys, the reality is they’re right in the mix for a playoff spot.

Dallas currently leads the NFC East with a 2-4 record. Its next two games are against Washington and Philadelphia, two divisional opponents that are also struggling.

Although it’s easy to get caught up in this past Monday’s loss to the Cardinals, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wants his team to focus on taking care of business during division games.

“Win the division games, you win the division,” McCarthy told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Clearly that’s the way our division is set up where everybody is as far as their season and the number of wins and losses. This is probably going to come down to the division games like it normally is.”

McCarthy isn’t asking for a lot from his players. If the Cowboys can’t beat teams like the Eagles, Giants and Washington, they won’t win the NFC East.

ESPN’s Football Power Index believes there’s a 26 percent chance the winner of the NFC East has six or fewer wins. That means Dallas would need to win at least four more games.

Before the Cowboys can start thinking about piecing together four more wins, they’ll have to get past the Washington Football Team this Sunday. And if they don’t get a win this weekend, heads may roll in Dallas.