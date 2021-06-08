Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

Several coaches and players on the Dallas Cowboys have raved about Dak Prescott this offseason, pointing out that he’s bounced back very well from his ankle injury.

While there’s a lot to like about Prescott thus far, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy admit that training camp probably won’t be a breeze for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

“We’re not naïve,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Let’s take any player that comes back from an injury, especially a major joint injury. That first year back there’s going to be some things you have to work through, but I would anticipate to start with him in full mode and get him into the team periods and just get back to playing football.”

Prescott could eventually return to his superstar form this year, but shaking off a compound fracture to his ankle isn’t easy.

When training camp starts in July, Dak Prescott will open as a full participant, according to Mike McCarthy. “We’re not naïve,” the coach said. “Let’s take any player that comes back from an injury, especially a major joint injury. That first year back… https://t.co/gDxIljErp1 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 8, 2021

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has told reporters that Prescott is progressing very well. However, he also admit that overcoming an injury of this magnitude is a process.

“I never really got into the expectations aspect of it,” Moore said. “Obviously, a lot of us have all been through injuries like that, and guys are on different timelines. Dak’s been working his tail off. He’s done a great job. He’s certainly done a lot out there in OTAs, so we’re in a really good place with him. I think he feels really good. Obviously, the process is what it is, and it takes some time.”

Before he went down with the ankle injury, Prescott had 1,856 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. He most likely would’ve posted the best numbers of his career if he stayed healthy for all 16 games.

Prescott will try to prove that he’s still an elite quarterback when the 2021 season begins this September.